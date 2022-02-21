IIT Madras inaugurates its largest hostel on campus

Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Monday inaugurated its largest students hostel inside the campus to accommodate nearly 1,200 students. Called ‘Mandakini,’ the building was constructed at a cost of R₹146.75 crore after an older hostel building was demolished. All hostels in the IIT Madras campus are named after Indian rivers.

The hostel was built without much delay despite the Covid pandemic in the last two years and it caters to all the home and relaxation needs of the students. The building is designed in such a way that sufficient light enters each corridor and each room. The Interaction area with transparent light roofing at the terrace level is provided for casual relaxation of students, says a release.