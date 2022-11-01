IITM Incubation Cell (IITMIC) has partnered with SSN Incubation Foundation (SSN iFound), Chennai – the incubation & innovation wing of the SSN College of Engineering to develop an ecosystem providing support to promising entrepreneurial ventures.

This collaboration also ties into IITMIC’s 10X initiative to achieve 1,000 incubations by 2030. The aim is to strengthen entrepreneurial talent by identifying, collaborating and incubating startups from partner institutes/incubators in Tier 2, 3 & 4 cities.

In this direction, IITMIC will support SSN iFound in setting up a student-only run club ‘Build Club’, aiming to create a culture of building products among students. It will also support SSN iFound in conducting training, motivational & experiential talks, and events to create excitement and strengthen its entrepreneurial ecosystem.

IITMIC and SSN iFound would periodically select start-ups with the potential for co-incubation. Each co-incubatee will receive a host of value-added support, including mentorship (technical & business), networking and training, seed funding and connect to angels/VCs, ‘Startup Engine’ platform, incubation space and various business support services, says a release.