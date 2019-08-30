IIT Madras launches advanced manufacturing development centre

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras today imparted a major thrust to indigenise manufacturing capabilities in India with the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre. The centre will offer solutions for developing advanced technologies in the capital goods manufacturing sector, with the collaboration of industrial partners.
Established with the support of the Department of Heavy Industry and the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, under its Capital Goods Scheme on Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector, the Centre located at the IIT Research Park, is registered as a not-for-profit society to function as a special purpose vehicle focusing on technological developments in the capital goods sector.
A.R. Sihag, Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, inaugurated the centre in the presence of Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras; P Ramadas, President, Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association and N Ramesh Babu, Secretary of the centre and Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras.
The current industrial partners of the centre are Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot; Micromatic Grinding Technologies, Ghaziabad; Ace Designers Ltd, Bengaluru; Chennai Metco Pvt Ltd, Chennai; MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd, Chennai; and Interface Design Associates Pvt Ltd, Thane, says a press release from IIT Madras.
The centre is working on various developmental projects including Orbital Motion Abrasive Cutting; Direct Drive Abrasive Cutting; 5-axis Multi-Tasking Machining Centre; Automation of Grinding Process Intelligence; Low-Cost Machine Tending Robot; Electric Drives for Machine Tools and Thermal Compensation Strategy for CNC Lathe. These are funded by the Department of Heavy Industry with about ₹44 crore, the release said.
