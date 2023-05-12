Chennai, May 12 Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Thursday launched a Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, which will offer four-year B.S. program in medical sciences and engineering. This course will be a first-of-its-kind in India.

The courses to be offered by the department are BS in Medical Sciences & Engineering (4 Year Programme); PhD Programme for Doctors; MS by Research for Doctors; MS in Medical Sciences and Engineering and PhD Programme for Science & Engineering Graduates.

The Department was launched in the presence of Lakshmi Narayanan, Co-Founder, Cognizant and V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, the release said.

Curriculum

The course offers an interdisciplinary approach to prepare students for designing life-saving medical devices, drug discovery, artificial intelligence in medicine, and fundamental medical research. The department will train physicians to effectively apply technology in their clinical practice and lay the foundation for physician-scientists training in India.

Top medical doctors in India and abroad, who were also closely involved in the development of the curriculum, will be ‘Professors of Practice’ in this department, which has already established tie-ups with premier hospitals and medical institutions in India, the release said.

By providing the necessary resources and platform, IIT Madras hopes to enable researchers to create innovative technologies that will improve the lives of patients for generations to come. The Institute also aims to establish an exceptional research facility for medical sciences and technology to develop and train physician-scientists and engineering physiologists to become the future leaders in their fields.

The Institute will also conduct both fundamental and applied research programs that connect various medical disciplines. By providing the necessary resources and platform, we hope to enable our researchers to create innovative technologies that will improve the lives of patients for generations to come, the release said.

