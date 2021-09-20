IIT Madras launches Executive MBA degree programme

IIT Madras will offer an Executive MBA (EMBA) Degree Programme for mid-career working professionals from January 2022. The two-year programme, which offers a rigorous, yet practice-oriented curriculum, including three projects that apply theory to live business problems, will be conducted by the Department of Management Studies.

The EMBA programme is in sync with the industry requirements in domains such as digital economy, global strategy and Industry 4.0 technologies, said a press release.

Besides the traditional subjects, it also offers exposure to social media and internet marketing, and the economics of platforms and global business management. Other important subjects include cyber security and applications. Also, the participants will get insights into modern manufacturing processes and 3D printing, among others.

The last date to apply is October 19. The programme is designed for blended weekend learning (physical and virtual). The classes, which will be held over alternate weekends, will begin in January 2022.

The major aspects of the course include equipping mid-career working professionals with deep functional and broad industrial domain knowledge; integrative perspective of boundary-spanning business decisions, and leadership traits to contribute to a global business setup.

The eligibility for admissions includes a first class bachelor’s degree in any discipline; minimum of three years of industry experience and a selection through DoMS entrance examination and personal interview (virtual), the release said.