IIT-Madras launches online BSc degree in data science

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
IIT-Madras on Tuesday launched an online BSc degree in programming and data science. The institute claimed this to be the world’s first such online programme.
A person can work towards an undergraduate degree/diploma from an IIT regardless of age or location, and with a wide range of academic backgrounds. To get enrolled, a candidate must have studied mathematics and English in class 10 and should have cleared class 12 or equivalent.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of HRD, launched the programme through a virtual meeting.
Data science is one of the fastest growing sectors that is predicted to create 11.5 million jobs by 2026. Online education is a trend being rapidly embraced for high quality education on a large scale. Faculty from IIT-Madras are addressing the need of this sector using online education processes and present an inclusive and affordable education model that will extend IIT’s reach by orders of magnitude, said a press release.
The programme will produce graduates who will be employable in the sector — programming and data science — that presently has high demand, said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-Madras. “I believe the programme will be a gamechanger in the field of education in the coming years and inspire other top-ranking institutions to launch many such online initiatives.”
The programme uses a combination of online learning and in-person assessment and is flexible and affordable, he said.
There are three levels in the programme — foundation level; diploma level and degree level, according to the programme’s website.
The Minister said an analysis reveals that every year 7 to 7.5 lakh Indian students go abroad in search of better education and the country’s talent and revenue goes outside the country. Institutions such as IIT-Madras have the vision and mission to help the nation move forward on its path to self-reliance by bringing such quality education and unique courses right here in India, he added.
IIT-Madras is not new to introducing online education. In 2001, it began the NPTEL programme, then the country’s first online content portal as an inter-IIT consortium. Today, nptel.ac.in is one of the largest online course portals in the world.
In 2014, the institute created NPTEL online courses — the country’s first Massive Open Online Course (MOOC). Today, NPTEL is considered the largest MOOC provider in India, according to the institute.
The Ministry of HRD launched Swayam MOOC platform in 2017 and NPTEL has been the largest contributor to it. NPTEL also managed swayam.gov.in — the national MOOC’s portal — and the network of over 3,800 SWAYAM local chapter colleges.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...