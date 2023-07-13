Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched an online certification course on Construction Technology and Management, which will teach the latest advances in construction technology and management practices.

The course is aimed at working professionals in structural design and construction firms and also at faculty in engineering colleges as well as students who intend to work in the construction industry and will expose them to cutting-edge construction management techniques and methods.

The course will include 126 hours of recorded online instruction and 42 hours of online live interaction with the faculty experts.

The last date to apply is August 20, as the first batch commences on September 1.

While there are no specific eligibility criteria, a background in architecture, civil, mechanical, electrical or management is preferred. Those interested can register through this link: https://code.iitm.ac.in/construction-technology-and-management, the release said.