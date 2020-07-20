IIT Madras launches programme to motivate UG students to take up research

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched IITM Young Research Fellow, a year-long programme to motivate undergraduate students to pursue a career path in research and application of deeper learning.
This programme has been funded and co-developed by the alumni batch of 1979, or 79ers as the batch calls itself, after their Ruby reunion (40 years). It has been inspired by the Advanced Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme, better known as Super-UROP, at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The IITM Young Research Fellow (YRF) programme will be open to third year undergraduate and dual degree students. It provides one-on-one interaction with IIT faculty members to participate in cutting-edge research. The students will also benefit through a career and life coaching programme concurrently being delivered by the 1979 alumni. The students selected for the programme will get a monthly honorarium.
According to IITM, this will be a year-long programme and up to 20 fellowships are being planned to be awarded in the first year.
Subrahmanyam Dravida, from the Class of 1979 and who is Vice-President – Technology, Qualcomm, based in Boston, told BusinessLine over telephone that there was a compulsory research component as part of their course when he was a student at IITM. The programme by his batch was to bring back the focus on research and deeper technology learning at the undergraduate level at his alma mater.
Dravida, who has been mentoring high school and college kids for a long time, said that when these kids were involved in a project end-to-end, it stayed with them and they also learnt what it took to butt their heads against a difficult problem and solve it. He was confident that the IITM YRF will be a transformative effort to bring the focus back on research and application of deeper learning on other career paths.
Preeti Aghalayam, professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, IITM, said the YRF would fill a gap in the undergraduate programme by bringing in a research component. Students were eligible for project-based credit score to their overall course marking. She hoped that female students would apply for the YRF in large numbers and avail of this opportunity.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...