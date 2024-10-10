The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched a new research lab focused on Quantitative Finance. AlphaGrep Securities, a quantitative trading and investment firm, is providing CSR Funding of ₹5.65 crore towards the establishment of this lab.

The lab will conduct exploratory research projects in AI for quantitative finance, including research in financial markets and its microstructure, quantitative investment management and quantitative risk management.

The key outcomes envisaged from this Research Centre include exploratory projects on applying frontier AI techniques to quantitative finance; training programmes for different stakeholders in this space; focused courses for students on AI for quantitative finance and development of data sets and other resources to enable research, says a release.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, three decades before, the financial institutions were predominantly run by their legal group, the next decade by their finance/audit group and currently by the Information Technology group. The time is ripe now to look at how AI can be used for effective and efficient conduct of business of these institutions. The proposed lab will be precisely addressing this issue.

Mohit Mutreja, Chairman and Managing Director, AlphaGrep Securities, said, the lab aims to nurture collaboration between faculty members of IIT Madras, and staff at AlphaGrep, and provide advanced resources and mentorship to IIT Madras students, enabling ground breaking research and development in these cutting-edge fields.