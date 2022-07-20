IIT Madras launches Smart Manufacturing & Digital Transformation Centre 

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation Centre (SMDTC) to democratise smart manufacturing and digital transformation. It was inaugurated on July 13 by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Son.

It will create the foundation elements of the manufacturing execution system, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) database and manufacturing intelligence software platforms for Indian MSMEs, adopting Industry 4.0 practices.

The Centre is being established in a joint partnership between Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), a Centre of Excellence at IIT Madras, MESA International (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association), a global non-profit present in over 40 countries, and Cantier Systems, a provider of next generation manufacturing execution system for Industry 4.0.

N Ramesh Babu, Faculty, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Secretary, AMTDC, IIT Madras, said that SMDTC would lead in provisioning a smart manufacturing model factory/experience centre and also support collaborative research/innovation for Industry 4.0 in process intelligence, robotics and machining dynamics control automation.

The SMDTC will focus on various areas including smart manufacturing education & community interaction for capacity building; collaborative research & end-to-end Innovation for smart process intelligence and 5G enablement to democratise smart manufacturing adoption, the release said.