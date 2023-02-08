Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’. It is aimed to aid students in their personal and professional development. IIT Madras Senate recently approved the proposal to introduce a minor stream in ‘Personal and Professional Development’.

The Institute already offers several courses for personal and professional growth and leadership development. Around 1,500 students register for these courses, annually. The new minor stream will greatly boost the efforts of the Institute to transform student culture, talent, and leadership and achieve holistic development.

The minor stream is open to students of B.Tech and Dual Degree programs, while the courses offered under this program are available as elective courses to all students of IITM irrespective of the program they are in, says a release.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Personal Development programs help fulfil the inner (human) urge to actualise one’s full potential through self-discovery, self-awareness, self-leadership, and self-mastery. Specifically, these programs are expected to positively impact the way of thinking in our young minds. Professional Development programs help build both interpersonal and transferable skills with an objective to meet various career aspirations of our students.”

The key components of the upcoming ‘Personal and Professional Development’ minor stream include a ‘happiness-centred’ approach to living; internalising creativity habits and play as an integral part of a leader.

The courses in this stream include more than fifteen courses (and growing) to choose from, such as Self Awareness; Happiness Habits and Success; FLOW for high performance, Systems Thinking and Discovering Creativity, the release said.