IIT-Madras makes its computer science courses available to the public

Indian Institute of Technology Madras will make its courses in computer science available to everyone. The faculty from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering have created a portal containing the core courses that can be accessed by educational institutions, students and anyone else interested.

Although many students apply for this stream in IITs, there are only a limited number of seats available in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Courses that are on portal

The core computer science courses that are available on the portal- http://nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/ are on programming, data structures, computer organisation and algorithms. Each course has YouTube recordings of live lectures taught to the students at IIT Madras during the pandemic, says a release from the institute.

C Chandra Sekhar, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), IIT Madras, said that the recordings of live lectures for CSE core courses at the undergraduate level and the graduate level, by the faculty of the Department will be helpful to the students in engineering colleges to learn the underlying concepts and principles of the subjects of these courses in the right manner.

It will also be beneficial to teachers in engineering colleges to get to know how to effectively teach the important and fundamental subjects in Computer Science and Engineering and how to equip the students with the problem solving skills.