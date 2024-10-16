Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with University of Tours, France, to offer a course on ‘Sustainable Bio-Manufacturing of high-value Phytochemicals’. This course is being offered through the ‘Global Initiative of Academic Networks’ program to promote collaboration with international universities.

The course deals with sustainable biomanufacturing of high-value plant-derived natural products using plant and microbial bio-factories, which can also conserve nature while fulfilling the increasing market demand for phytochemicals for various commercial applications.

The course is also open for those outside IIT Madras. Researchers, industry professionals, students (BTech, MTech, MSc, PhD) in plant biotechnology/bioprocess Engineering/biotechnology and faculty from recognized institutions can apply. Applicants are expected to have a basic knowledge of plant cell and microbial technology and fermentation

There will be 30 seats available for in-person participation. Registration for the course is open till November 22 and the course will be taught from December 2 to 14, says a release.

The course will address the need for fundamental research on the identification of biosynthetic pathways and modern approaches that allow their acceleration as well as new developments in plant biotechnology approaches of rationally integrating bioprocess and metabolic engineering principles to maximize the yield of high-value phytochemicals from plant and yeast cell biofactories for economic feasibility in these bioprocesses, the release said.

Also read: IIT Madras launches Quantitative Research Lab

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit