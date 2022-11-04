The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with the US-based Purdue University to jointly develop a dual-degree program in semiconductors. The two institutions will also undertake international cooperation in education and research in the areas of semiconductors and microelectronics.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) on the collaboration was exchanged between V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Mung Chiang, President-Elect of Purdue University at the IIT Madras campus on Friday

The program will focus on a curriculum that will meet the growing needs of the industry. Undergraduate students with strong academic credentials with a deep interest in working on topics related to semiconductor devices, chip fabrication, and circuits and systems will be candidates for the proposed master’s program. This will enable a quick ramp-up of skilled talent, preparing the next generation of the semiconductor workforce.

The partnership will also entail research collaboration in semiconductor supply-chain management, chip design, packaging, system architecture, and advanced manufacturing methods, says a release.

Kamakoti in the release said, “The semiconductor mission of India looks at the large-scale development and deployment of microelectronics products. This joint initiative with Purdue will certainly augment our quality human resource development efforts in semiconductor electronics.”

According to Mung Chiang, President-Elect and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives of Purdue University, said the university has a long and deep strategic partnership with India and IIT Madras, in particular. Recently, it launched the first comprehensive Semiconductor Degrees Program with the goal of becoming the top source of skilled semiconductor talent in the US.

The university is partnering with IIT Madras on these dual-degree programs to contribute to the workforce needs of the large semiconductor industry in both the US and India, he said.

