IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with Codenatives, a US-based IT company, to offer Salesforce B2C Commerce Developer training program for professionals. It will be in online mode and have a duration of 70 hours of instructor-led sessions spread across eight weeks besides another 130 hours of hands-on practice, offering a comprehensive learning experience, says a release.

E-commerce continues to evolve rapidly, driven by advancements in technology and SaaS platforms like Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC). Market analysts predict global e-commerce sales will reach $7.96 trillion by 2027, reflecting an annual growth rate of 7.6 per cent, underscoring the demand for skilled SFCC developers.

Registrations will commence on Friday, the release said.`

Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud Training covers topics like sandbox setup, SFRA introduction, and cartridge configuration, the release said.

Codenatives is a company based in Cupertino, California, specializing in customer-centric, technology-based solution services. With a global network of expert consultants, Codenatives delivers impactful solutions tailored to clients’ unique needs. Its India division also provides expert consultation on e-commerce platform selection, legacy system migration, and custom platform development, ensuring businesses choose the best solutions for their needs, the release said.

