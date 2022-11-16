Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation is organising a two-week course on ‘Advanced Quantum Computing’ with hands-on training on IBM QISKIT.

According to a press release, the course will focus on introducing specialised topics to the participants who are familiar with the fundamentals of quantum computing. It will also introduce QISKIT runtime which will soon be the default method for programming in IBM QISKIT.

The course will be held on the IIT Madras campus from December 5-16 in collaboration with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) India, and Mphasis Centre for Quantum Information, Communications and Computing (MCQuICC).

Also read Army troops to get 3D-printed shelters that can withstand tank fire

It is open to participants from industries and government organisations. The last date to register is December 2, 2022. Those interested can register at https://wsaqc.pravartak.org.in/

Tapping potential

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Advanced Quantum Computing is a first-of-its-kind course that provides the participants with programming experience in IBM quantum computers. This advanced course will help participants explore and expand the possibility of using quantum computers for high-performance tasks across multiple domains.”

Anil Prabhakar, Head, MCQuICC, said, “MCQuICC is focused on actualising quantum technologies to industry. As part of our training and outreach activity, we organise programs on quantum computing. We are partnering with IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundations and ACM India to deliver the winter school on Advanced Quantum Computing.”

The school is a sequel to the ACM school on quantum computing which was organised in January 2022. The aim of the program is to train participants to use advanced IBM QISKIT modules on quantum machine learning, finance and simulation.

The press release also added that the foundation is a Section 8 company housing a technology innovation hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems and hosted by IIT Madras.