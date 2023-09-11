Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) faculty Rajnish Kumar has been recognised with the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize. The Prize is bestowed on a person who has made outstanding contributions to human knowledge and progress – fundamental and applied – in a particular field of their specialization.

The award is being given for his contributions to fundamental understanding of the nucleation and growth of clathrate hydrates, CO2 sequestration in solid hydrates and methane recovery from marine gas hydrates, says a release.

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology (SSB) is a science award in India given annually by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for notable and outstanding research, applied or fundamental, in biology, chemistry, environmental science, engineering, mathematics, medicine, and physics.

The award, being given since 1985, is named after the Founder Director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar.

Rajnish Kumar is a faculty in the Department of Chemical Engineering. In 2018, he was recognised as ‘Highly Cited Researcher’ in Engineering. He is also a recipient of the NASI-SCOPUS Young Scientist Award for the year 2016. He has more than 10 years of experience in research and teaching with ‘H-index=49 and i10-index=100’ with total citations (>9000) on Google Scholar, says the release.

