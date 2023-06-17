The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has announced a four-year hybrid BS course in Electronic Systems. While lectures will be online mode, examinations and two-week laboratory sessions per semester will be conducted in offline mode at the institute’s campus in Chennai.

S. Aniruddhan, faculty at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said that the candidates will be shortlisted through a qualifier examination.

“By acquiring strong fundamentals and skills, graduates of this BS (Electronic Systems) programme will be able to serve in multiple industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, medical electronics, and Defence industry,” Radha Krishna Ganti, faculty at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said.

He was part of an IIT Madras team, which was here on Thursday to promote the new programme among the parents and student community in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 25. The qualifier examination will be conducted on August 6.

