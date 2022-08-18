IIT Madras records 32% increase in internship offers on day one

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) recorded a 32 per cent increase in internship offers received on day one of the campus internship drive for students of the 2022–23 batch. Day one of the drive was held in two sessions—on August 6 and 13.

The top recruiters in terms of internship offers include Texas Instruments (40 offers); American Express (20); Boston Consulting Group (17) and Goldman Sachs (16).

For the first time, the internship drive was conducted in hybrid mode, with both in-person and online interviews. This enabled a student to participate in the internship drive from Canada. In this, 15 international internship offers were received from seven companies, a 48 per cent increase in the number of students who secured an internship and a 28 per cent increase in the number of companies that visited IIT Madras for internship.

The international internship offers came for profiles in the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Netherlands, says a release.

P Murugavel, Advisor (Internship), IIT Madras, said that a professional internship is an integral part of students’ careers where they get an opportunity to apply and fine-tune the skills they have learned. With companies shifting to an internship-based hiring model, it is also important for students to secure Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) through the internship programme.