The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has recorded an increase in pre-placement offers during 2022-23.

A robust summer internship process conducted in the offline mode, helped connect the industry and students, and drove up Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

As of November 13, a total of 333 PPOs had been made to students during the 2022-23 academic year, as against 231 offers in the whole of 2021-22. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of Phase I of Campus Placements, which is scheduled for December 1, 2022, says a release.

The companies that made the highest number of PPOs include Qualcomm (19); Honeywell (19); Microsoft (17); Goldman Sachs (15); Texas Instruments (14); and Oracle (13).

The institute’s strong internship programme is one of the majors factor behind the increase in number of PPOs. The excellent performance of students during their internships has also led to the increase in PPOs, the release said.

Sathyan, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “We are pleased to see the increase in PPOs this year. We encourage more companies to use the internship as a long interview process to assess the student and offer PPOs. A student being offered and accepting a PPO is likely to lead to a good long-term association with the company.”

According to P Murugavel, Advisor (Internships), IIT Madras, the internship programme gives students an opportunity to demonstrate the skills they have learnt and the companies to sign on students with the required talents.

