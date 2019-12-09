IIT-Madras placements: 184 firms offer 831 jobs

At the end of phase one of campus placements that concluded on December 8 at IIT-Madras, 184 companies offered 831 jobs. This includes 34 international offers from 17 companies.

A total of 1,298 students were in the fray for the 2019-20 campus placements phase I.

Including the 167 pre-placement offers (PPOs), the phase saw 998 offers. The total increases to 1,016 when the offers made to students of 2018-19, who re-registered this year, are included.

Phase II will begin in the second half of January 2020, said a press release.

Micron, Microsoft lead

The top recruiters (with job offers of over 10) during 2019-20 include Micron Technology India Operations (31 offers), Intel (20), Microsoft India (19), Tata Consultancy Services (16), VMock India (15), Tiger Analytics (15), Standard Chartered GBS India (14), Axis Bank (14), Citi (13), Mastercard (13), Flipkart (13), Samsung R&D (13), Bajaj Auto (13), L&T Construction (12), Wells Fargo EGS India (12), and Mercedes Benz R&D (11), Goldman Sachs (11) and Bajaj Finance Ltd (11), the release said.

Of the 34 international offers, 17 came from Micron Technologies for its Singapore office. Other major international recruiters included ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Threesides and Uber.

Manu Santhanam and CS Shankar Ram, Advisors (Placement), IIT-Madras, said in a joint statement the phase I placement process has once again been strong. “We are optimistic to build on these numbers in the second phase of our placement process. We have started preparations focussing on the education sector for phase II placements.”

The sector-wise breakup of job offers is as follows: