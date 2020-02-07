IIT Madras to join hands with AIIMS Mangalagiri for quality healthcare delivery

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will join hands with AIIMS Mangalagiri on affordable future technological solutions in multiple areas such as patient safety and quality healthcare.

In a press statement, the Institute said that the partnership between these institutions would also feature academic and research collaborations in areas of mutual interest, exchange of scholarly information, students and faculty besides sponsorship of joint seminars, workshops, health and wellness projects of high impact.

An MoU to this effect was signed by professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras and TS Ravikumar, President, AIIMS Mangalagiri, on February 3, 2020. The two sides also held discussions on the scope of the collaboration and their deliverable.

“The strengths that IIT Madras brings with depth in many technological fields such as Virtual Reality, Haptics, AI, Robotics, and health economics, among others, align well and is synergistic with AIIMS Mangalagiri goals (MTP) of creating happy communities through healthcare transformations,” TS Ravikumar was quoted in the statement.

Professor M Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics, who is leading the project from IIT Madras, said, “What India needs is affordable and high-quality healthcare technologies, not high-end technologies, for making a high impact, reaching out even the bottom of the pyramid. Both IIT Madras and AIIMS Mangalagiri have the same mission.”