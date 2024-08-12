Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has retained the top honours in National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) rankings of the Union Ministry of Education. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the results of ninth edition of NIRF India Ranking Results in New Delhi.

IIT Madras retained its No. 1 ranking in the ‘Overall’ category for the sixth consecutive year and in ‘Engineering’ category for the ninth consecutive year, right from the first edition of the Rankings in 2016. In the ‘Research Institutions’ category, IIT Madras retained the last year’s position of Rank No.2. IIT Madras also retained the second rank in ‘Innovations’ category (previously known as Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), same as the preceding year.

“I congratulate all the institutions that have participated in this year’s NIRF Ranking. It is encouraging to see the enthusiasm among our higher education institutions, and I hope that all 58,000 HEIs will take part in the coming rankings. Out of 58, 000 HEIs, 10,845 applications were received in different categories and 6,507 Institutes participated in the ranking,” the Minister said.

Accreditation policy

The Minister said, “As we move forward, we recognise the need for more transparency and a progressive approach in evaluating institutions. The feedback from various institutes highlights that not all should be judged by the same factors, and the government is actively working on updating the accreditation policy and will be brought soon in the public domain. Degree is important, competency is even more important. Employability skills is a priority area for us.”

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in the release said, “This ninth consecutive NIRF top ranking is more than just an accolade; it’s a validation of our dedication to producing world-class talent and driving impactful research that addresses national and global challenges. We are humbled by this recognition and remain committed to serving the nation through education and innovation.”

Started in 2015, NIRF outlines a methodology to rank educational institutions across the country. The parameters used for ranking broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcome,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception,” the release said.

