The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the University of Birmingham, UK, will together jointly launch a Masters’ programme that will see students studying in Chennai and Birmingham, before receiving a single degree awarded by both the institutions.

This is the first such education partnership at the Masters level between any IIT and a UK Russell Group University. Students would benefit from academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of global engineering and technology, says a release.

It is proposed to launch the first joint postgraduate programme next year, before developing further study programmes in subsequent years. The universities also agreed to establish a joint research fund to support academics and researchers as they explore potential research partnerships in data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Birmingham, signed a collaborative Statement of Intent to explore study areas, including data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering. The agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2022, where both institutions declared their intention to further develop their partnership.

Adam Tickell said the joint postgraduate programmes between the two institutions would offer students the opportunity to pursue a ‘world-class’ education at leading institutions in the two countries, and to have their educational achievements recognised by both.

The joint programmes will be delivered at the campuses of both institutions and mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will lead to the award of a single degree certificate.

Elaborating on the importance of this partnership, Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “This is a great beginning for what we hope will be a long and fruitful association with the University of Birmingham, hitting several high notes.”