In an ambitious stride to boost India’s chess prowess, the IIT Madras Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at positioning India as a global chess powerhouse. At the heart of this initiative lies a suite of technology-driven tools designed to enhance every facet of the game.

Foremost among these initiatives are fan engagement, offering solutions for federations to detect cheating, and support chess training programmes to promote the sport at the grassroots level.

CESSA made these announcements at the ‘Sports Tech Start-Up’ Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday. The event was sponsored by Dream Sports, Vedanta and SFA Play.

Sandip Pradhan, Director-General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), stated that SAI is collaborating with IIT Madras and aims to strengthen this partnership. “We will be interested in working with start-ups that have products that can be applied in sports bodies. The Government will support not only research but also products,” he said at the conclave.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, highlighted the strategic and pattern-matching nature of chess. He noted that high-performance computing and artificial intelligence could play a crucial role in aiding chess players by simulating various scenarios and optimal game plans during training. “IIT Madras is keen to develop such platforms with the objective of making Bharat a global chess powerhouse,” he added.

CESSA plans to develop unique technology offerings to ensure fair play in chess by creating tools to aid in anti-cheating measures and enhance online chess engagement. CESSA will also work on initiatives to popularise chess at the grassroots level, involving local players to ensure financial benefits for everyone in the ecosystem.

“Today, IIT Madras launches innovative technology-driven initiatives in sports, also aiming to revolutionise sports education. Our commitment is to advance sports education, nurture talent across all levels of the sports ecosystem and use technology to further elevate India’s place in the chess world,” said Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, and Head of CESSA, IIT Madras.

Among the centre’s other initiatives are popularising the game by undertaking various technology initiatives, and involvement of local chess players as the above structure is built to ensure financial benefits for everyone in the ecosystem. IIT Madras CESSA,thus aims to create a compelling digital destination for chess content and training from India.