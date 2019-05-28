IIT-Mandi to launch B.Tech course in Data Science and Engineering

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi has become the first IIT to come up with a full-fledged Bachelor’s Programme in Data Science and Engineering, according to the statement issued by the institute.
The programme starting from academic year 2019-2020 will train students in Computer Science, Applied Statistics, Applied Mathematics and Machine Learning fields that are required in the context of Data Science and its applications.
“Graduates of this programme will have future-proof expertise that will enable them to thrive in the rapidly changing world of the next few decades. This degree will equip students with advanced skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” said Timothy A. Gonsalves, Director, IIT Mandi.
The study of Data Science as a B.Tech discipline is becoming essential to cater to the growing need for professionals and researchers to deal with the future challenges of India, added Gonsalves. The programme would be jointly offered by the School of Basic Sciences (SBS) and the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE).
“It would make the students well trained with ample knowledge of various aspects of data science and engineering required to provide technological solutions to face next generation challenges,” said Manoj Thakur, Course Coordinator and Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi.
Meanwhile, the Institute is also introducing two new courses, B.Tech Engineering Physics and B.Tech - M.Tech Integrated Dual Degree Programme in Bioengineering, from August 2019.
