IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation invites application from innovators

IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF), established by IIT Palakkad with ₹100-crore support from the Department of Science and Technology India, is providing a reliable platform for the technology-based start-ups and entrepreneurs.

IIT Palakkad has established IPTIF to attract available nationwide potential and harness expertise, thus fostering class research innovation, technology and product development.

With its aim to work in close collaboration with the industry to deliver commercial, technology and products, and build a vibrant innovation ecosystem, IPTIF is calling for applications from startups/entrepreneurs for various programmes and pitch events to provide mentorship/ incubation support.

The last date to submit the applications is October 24.

With a vision to inspire the innovative entrepreneurs to pursue their startup dreams, and get critical feedback/ support to promote their entrepreneurial goals and aspirations, IPTIF is calling applications from interested start-ups/ entrepreneurs for its Entrepreneurs-In-Residence (I-EIR) programme

Last date to apply is November 1.