Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT-P) has launched its online Master’s Degree and certification programs for working professionals in partnership with TeamLease EdTech.

In the first phase, the following online programs including M Tech in Big Data & Blockchain, M Tech in Cloud Computing, Executive MBA in Finance, PG Certification in Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking, PG Certification in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, PG Certification in Financial Planning & Investment Management, and PG Certification in Business Data Analytics will be launched by the institute.

Programs for professionals

The programs have been launched for working professionals with a minimum of two years of work experience for PG Degree programs and a minimum of one year of work experience for certification programs, said a press statement issued by the institute.

The programs are aimed at imparting the necessary skills and knowledge to the professionals in the selected domains and help them upskill and progress in their careers. The institute will shortly launch a series of other short-term certification programs in technical and non-technical areas aimed at working professionals and fresh graduates.

The courses have been designed for a hybrid pedagogy - part of the programs will be taught using online learning platform, the students will interact with the institute faculty through the weekly virtual sessions, and some part of the program would be covered during the campus immersion sessions every semester.

According to Prof T N Singh, Director of IIT Patna, these new sets of online Master’s Degree programs have been launched keeping in mind the needs and demands of the industry. “The courses shall be taught by our distinguished faculty and shall be supplemented by highly experienced industry professionals and global experts,” he said.