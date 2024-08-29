IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with Jaro Education, an online education institute, will launch a Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The executive programme, offered by the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee, aims to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the fields of data science and AI.

The program duration is 6-8 months.

AI is reshaping the education landscape, offering innovative solutions to traditional challenges. AI will affect almost 40 per cent of jobs around the world, replacing some and complimenting others. As AI technologies continue to advance, they are transforming various industries and altering traditional job roles. This transformation presents both opportunities and challenges, as automation and AI-powered tools streamline tasks.

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI at IIT Roorkee is designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience, encompassing both theoretical foundations and practical applications in these two fields.

The curriculum is continuously updated to include recent industry developments, such as Generative AI, ensuring participants are well-versed in the latest advancements.

Participants will gain hands-on experience with essential software tools and technologies, including Python, R, SQL, NoSQL, and cloud analytics.

Live interactive sessions are conducted online by esteemed IIT Roorkee faculty. The programme also includes two optional campus immersions, offering participants an engaging and comprehensive learning experience.

The curriculum addresses the needs of various industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications.