IIT Roorkee placements: 900 job offers made during first phase

Three students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee have bagged an offer of ₹ 1.54 crore each from a US firm during the first phase of the placement session which ended on December 15.

"Three B.Tech students got a ₹ 1.54 crore annual offer from a US-based multinational company, the highest ever job offer to any IIT Roorkee student, while one student got ₹ 62 lakh offer within the country, the highest among domestic offers," the IIT official said.

Google, Amazon, JP Morgan, Golman Sachs and Microsoft are among a host of companies that have recruited total of 900 students from the IIT Roorkee this placement session.

"The placement session began on December 1 and culminated on December 15 in which 254 organisations participated and 900 job offers were made. Around 69 per cent of the students got placed, while the remaining would sit for the second phase of recruitment drive, scheduled in February,” said IIT Roorkee spokesperson.

In the last academic session 2018-2019, the campus had attracted 1,127 job offers for its students and the highest job offer of ₹ 1.50 crore was made by tech giant Microsoft.