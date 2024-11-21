The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with sentra.world, a Bangalore-based sustainability startup specializing in decarbonizing industrial manufacturing, to carry out research that is aimed at decarbonizing the iron and steel industry of the country.

According to a media statement, the collaboration focuses on the application of biochar—an environmentally friendly alternative to coal—within the steel manufacturing process.

This research will involve characterizing biomass from over 10 Indian states and developing conversion processes to produce high-quality biochar suitable for all steel applications like coke making, sintering, sponge iron production etc.

This research targets the utilization of approximately 720 tonnes of surplus biomass available across the country, including agricultural residues such as parali (rice husk), forest residues like bamboo, agri-processing waste such as sugarcane bagasse, and invasive species like babool. The initiative aims to curb stubble burning, a major contributor to air pollution, while providing farmers with an additional income stream by monetizing agricultural waste.

With the Indian steel sector contributing 8-12 per cent of the nation’s total greenhouse gas emissions, the adoption of biochar could reduce emissions by up to 40%.

“This innovative industry collaboration is pivotal for advancing towards Amrit Kaal as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070,” said Professor Sagar Pal, Dean R&D, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, in the statement.

“With over 50 customers actively seeking avenues for carbon footprint reduction, this partnership marks a significant milestone in decarbonizing hard to abate sectors in thecountry” , said Vikas Upadhyay, Co-founder of sentra.world.

The outcomes of this research are expected to drive product standardization, improve sustainability, and set a global benchmark for innovation in the steel industry.

