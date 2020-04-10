Imarticus Learning adds another free program on Advanced Excel amidst Covid-19 lockdown

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner and India’s professional education firm, Imarticus Learning, has launched yet another free certification course in advanced excel, starting from April 13. The online course will cover all that one needs to learn for the effective usage of Microsoft Excel, as per the company’s official release.
The course caters to students and working professionals. It will cover concepts like keyboard shortcuts and has a live masterclass case study on Microsoft Excel.
The firm mentioned that it strives to promote upskilling to equip participants with skills that help them keep up with the fast-paced industry.
Nikhil Barshikar, Co-founder, Imarticus Learning said: “We have decided to introduce another one in Advanced Excel. This one will deal with Microsoft Excel and its functioning. Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office tools often seem like the simplest ones. But when we look into the extensive functions of each one, it may surprise us as to how little knowledge we actually have about them.”
He added that in the current scenario, knowing to workaround effectively with such tools is counted as a “skill.”
He further stated in the official release: “ The accessibility of online content from any device also makes it easier while you opt for it, at the comfort of your home. You simply need to register for a course that interests you and follow the timeline. That’s all it takes to develop new skills or brush up your old ones.”
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...