Imarticus Learning adds another free program on Advanced Excel amidst Covid-19 lockdown

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner and India’s professional education firm, Imarticus Learning, has launched yet another free certification course in advanced excel, starting from April 13. The online course will cover all that one needs to learn for the effective usage of Microsoft Excel, as per the company’s official release.

The course caters to students and working professionals. It will cover concepts like keyboard shortcuts and has a live masterclass case study on Microsoft Excel.

The firm mentioned that it strives to promote upskilling to equip participants with skills that help them keep up with the fast-paced industry.

Nikhil Barshikar, Co-founder, Imarticus Learning said: “We have decided to introduce another one in Advanced Excel. This one will deal with Microsoft Excel and its functioning. Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft Office tools often seem like the simplest ones. But when we look into the extensive functions of each one, it may surprise us as to how little knowledge we actually have about them.”

He added that in the current scenario, knowing to workaround effectively with such tools is counted as a “skill.”

He further stated in the official release: “ The accessibility of online content from any device also makes it easier while you opt for it, at the comfort of your home. You simply need to register for a course that interests you and follow the timeline. That’s all it takes to develop new skills or brush up your old ones.”