Cambridge University Press & Assessment (CUPA), a part of the University of Cambridge, has equipped lakhs of learners in Tamil Nadu with essential English skills as part of the State government’s Naan Mudhalvan project that enhances employability and skills among youth.

In the first year, it certified 3,50,000 learners; this year, it has reached 2,50,000 students across more than 1,500 government institutes, said Peter Phillips, Chief Executive at CUPA. “We are equipping learners with essential English skills that meet the demands of the modern job market,” he told businessline.

The focus is to enhance their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills, which are crucial for effective communication in any profession, he said.

“The Naan Mudhalvan project serves as a vital context for our collaboration, as it aims to create a skilled workforce capable of meeting the challenges of a rapidly growing economy,” he said.

Phillips said Tamil Nadu is also the only state where CUPA offers Tamil as a language option. Students with Cambridge Class X Tamil qualification are exempt from the government’s Tamil exam as it is recognised by the State. The Tamil Nadu State government recognises the Cambridge curriculum as a well-established and high-quality programme of study, he said.

Trained 10,000 teachers

Cambridge has trained 10,000 teachers selected through TNSDC. These educators undergo a thorough training, assessment and certification process, ensuring they are well-equipped to deliver high-quality instruction and mentorship. “By empowering teachers, we create a ripple effect that enhances the learning experience for students,” he said.

As part of the programme, students also undergo a learning assessment, mandatory in their first year, receiving certifications that carry academic credits from universities, including institutions like Anna University, he said.

Tamil Nadu is the only State where Cambridge International Education has a presence across districts.

Cambridge Climate Quest

Phillips said one of the major initiatives taken up in India was the Cambridge Climate Quest, a collaborative initiative by Cambridge University Press & Assessment and Cambridge Zero. This is designed to foster climate awareness, literacy, and action among young learners. Inspired by the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, the programme integrates climate education across learning domains.

The programme aims to empower students to combat the climate change issue by focusing on building a strong foundation in climate science and developing localised solutions. The course empowers students in Grades 8–12 to build a strong foundation in climate science, he said.

On India as a market, Phillips said it is among the top five in the list, along with the US, China, the UK and Spain. Of CUPA’s revenue of £1 billion, nearly 10 per cent is contributed by India. “We expect this to grow significantly in the next few years,” he said, without giving any numbers.

With over 750 schools nationwide and a growing presence in major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, Cambridge plays a pivotal role in building a quality international education ecosystem. Cambridge has 260 schools in South India, including 100 in Tamil Nadu, he said.

