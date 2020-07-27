In IIM-Ahmedabad report, 80% respondents were ‘satisfied with Rupani govt’s handling of Covid-19’

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In a latest report, the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has lauded the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State and highlighted administrative efficiency of the government in managing issues including migrants’ return besides ensuring unobstructed supplies of essentials during lockdown.
A team of researchers, led by Principal Investigator Ranjan Kumar Ghosh, surveyed random samples totalling 2,387 respondents including 1,265 citizens, 642 administrative staff and 480 health workers from 16 districts of Gujarat.
The online survey findings revealed that over “80% of people surveyed expressed satisfaction” in Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report titled Management of Covid-19 Pandemic in Gujarat - Understanding the governance initiatives, leadership processes and their impact “aims to provide an overview of the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat and the dynamic yet effective strategies adopted by the Government of Gujarat (GoG) with a caveat that the pandemic is far from being over,” a note said.
Divided into four sections, the report heaps praises on the government for its proactive holistic approach, which was “instrumental in curbing the spread of infection to a great extent.” These included measures such as Mobile Medical Vans, (Dhanvantari Raths), creating Covid-19 bed facilities within days of the outbreak, among others.
The State has reported total 55,822 Covid-19 cases till July 26 with 2,360 fatalities and 40,365 recoveries with one of the highest recovery rates at 72.3 per cent. But test positivity ratio remained higher at 9.4 per cent on average for July so far.
The report also highlighted that there is an improvement in awareness for sanitation and hygiene for self and the community “as a result of the efforts made by the State government.”
On the migrant labour front, the report hails the government’s efforts of massive mobilisation of labourers and workers through Shramik trains. “In May, over a span of 15-20 days, Gujarat arranged over 1,000 Shramik trains for 14.8 lakh migrant workers, made possible through mobilising an extensive network of local administrations, NGOs, police, and social groups,” it said, adding that the administration’s management of safe return of the migrant workers to their native places is a case worth a study for public administration.
Notably, in May, the migrant workers working at a construction site inside IIM-A had destroyed vehicles and other private properties as their demand for return to their native places in Jharkhand and West Bengal during the lockdown period but was not attended to by the construction company roped-in for the construction.
Police had detained about 300 workers for vandalism and rioting. A legal notice for alleged ‘violation’ of human rights of the migrant workers was also served to the IIM-A Director.
The academic circles have questioned the outcome and timing of the report, which gives brownie points to the State leadership right ahead of the bye-polls and 8 municipal corporation elections due later this year.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...