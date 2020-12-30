Indian School of Business gets new dean

Packing batteries with more punch
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has on Wednesday announced the appointment of Professor Madan Pillutla as its Sixth Dean.
Pillutla is a globally renowned management academic and leader in the field of organizational behavior, currently at London Business School (LBS). He will succeed the Dean Rajendra Srivastava and will formally take over on July 1, 2021.
A visiting faculty member at ISB since its founding, Prof Pillutla currently serves as a Professor of Organizational Behavior, a department he chaired in the past, at LBS. Having served as the Deputy Dean of Faculty, Ex-Officio Member of the Executive Committee, and the Faculty Representative on the Governing Body of LBS, he brings extensive administrative experience.
“Madan’s appointment comes at a transformative phase for ISB. At LBS, he has a proven track record of delivering important outcomes which include improved research productivity and increased gender diversity that are equally important to ISB’s future progress. He holds a distinctive vision for the institution, and we are certain that he will take ISB to new heights”, Harish Manwani, Chairperson, ISB Executive Board said in a release.
Dean Rajendra Srivastava added, “I am excited to handover the baton to Madan and believe that the school will see tremendous progress with him as Dean. We have worked closely together over the last 20 years and I look forward to continue working with him as I transition into a faculty role as the Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation over the next few months.”
With research interests in Behavioral Decision-Making, Negotiation and Influence, Fairness and Trust, and Norm Violations, Prof Pillutla has many publications in the best academic journals in his field and has also served as an associate editor in top journals such as the Academy of Management Annals and the Organizational Behavior & Human Decision Processes.
Prior to LBS, Pillutla taught at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a highly acclaimed institution of higher education in Asia. He holds a doctorate in Organizational Behavior from the University of British Columbia, a master’s in Business Analytics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne, and a post-graduate diploma in Management from the Xavier Labor Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur which conferred upon him a distinguished alumnus award in 2019.
Commenting on his appointment, Prof Pillutla adds, “It is a privilege to be selected as the Dean of ISB. It is particularly special to lead an institution that I have been associated with since its inception.”
