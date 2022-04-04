IndiGo co-founder, Rakesh Gangwal, donates ₹100 cr to IIT Kanpur

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder, IndiGo, the country’s largest airlines, has made a ₹100 crore personal donation to the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT, Kanpur. Gangwal is an alumni.

In a tweet, the institute’s director, Abhay Karandikar, said, “In an extraordinary gesture, our alumnus Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo airlines has made one of the largest personal donations with a 100 crore contribution focused on supporting the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT Kanpur.”