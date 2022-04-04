IndiGo co-founder, Rakesh Gangwal, donates ₹100 cr to IIT Kanpur

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder, IndiGo, the country’s largest airlines, has made a ₹100 crore personal donation to the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT, Kanpur. Gangwal is an alumni.
In a tweet, the institute’s director, Abhay Karandikar, said, “In an extraordinary gesture, our alumnus Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo airlines has made one of the largest personal donations with a 100 crore contribution focused on supporting the School of Medical Sciences & Technology at IIT Kanpur.”
Published on
April 04, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.