Indraprastha Institute partners Extramarks to encourage research in AI

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has partnered with the education technology company Extramarks to promote and encourage research in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Extramarks, in partnership with IIIT-Delhi, will set up a research laboratory in Computer Science Department which will be dedicated to the task of creating new breakthroughs in the area of ‘AI in Education’, a company release said.

“This partnership opens the doors of constructive research for our students, who will benefit greatly from the practical experience they will gain from engaging with Extramarks. Together, we hope to lead the revolution in education delivery from the front,” IIIT-Delhi Director Ranjan Bose said.

This collaboration is hopeful of making education delivery more personalised, interactive and effective, the release added.

“Having already successfully implemented AI in our school and app-based learning content, we are now keen to implement futuristic technology which will cause innovative disruptions in education delivery to help students learn in a personalized and independent environment. Our partnership with IIIT-Delhi is a step in the same direction,” said Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks Education.