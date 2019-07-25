IntelliMedia Networks eyes India's education sector for tech penetration

California-based immersive media technology solutions provider, IntelliMedia Networks is eyeing India's education space to provide technological solutions for professionals and students using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technologies.

The company will set up a dedicated centre in Ahmedabad for learning and development in the areas of technological innovations. It is planning to establish non-commercial, first of its kind educational platform.

The company currently caters to a variety of clients in the real estate, energy sector and space agency NASA besides major media broadcasters in the US.

Darshan Sedani, President & Co-Founder, Intellimedia Networks, Inc said, "Now, we are planning to establish India's first of its kind non-commercial educational platform for students and professionals to get them exposure, access and education on next-generation AR, VR and AI technologies. We see immediate potential in education space in India."

The company recently bagged two of the coveted National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Product of the Year Awards for its two technology solution platforms– Mixie and Holoport– at the world’s largest media tech expo NABShow 2019.

Sedani claims Mixie to be the the world's first full-featured iOS video broadcast application with real-time professional graphics overlay. It facilitates streaming of professional quality live videos simultaneously on multiple platforms. It helps new content creators with a simpler and quicker solution to publish their stories.

While HoloPort is a hyper-reality streaming solution that provides customized high-impact immersive media and visualization applications. “HoloPort is our bold attempt to bring hyper reality streaming to your fingertips,” Sedani added.

The company, while having most of its business in the US, looks at new opportunities in India in the sectors of hospitality and sports besides education for quick adoption. The Western markets have matured clients who have multiple use cases such as simulators for training, real estate, defence among others.