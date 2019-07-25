IntelliMedia Networks eyes India's education sector for tech penetration

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
California-based immersive media technology solutions provider, IntelliMedia Networks is eyeing India's education space to provide technological solutions for professionals and students using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technologies.
The company will set up a dedicated centre in Ahmedabad for learning and development in the areas of technological innovations. It is planning to establish non-commercial, first of its kind educational platform.
The company currently caters to a variety of clients in the real estate, energy sector and space agency NASA besides major media broadcasters in the US.
Darshan Sedani, President & Co-Founder, Intellimedia Networks, Inc said, "Now, we are planning to establish India's first of its kind non-commercial educational platform for students and professionals to get them exposure, access and education on next-generation AR, VR and AI technologies. We see immediate potential in education space in India."
The company recently bagged two of the coveted National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Product of the Year Awards for its two technology solution platforms– Mixie and Holoport– at the world’s largest media tech expo NABShow 2019.
Sedani claims Mixie to be the the world's first full-featured iOS video broadcast application with real-time professional graphics overlay. It facilitates streaming of professional quality live videos simultaneously on multiple platforms. It helps new content creators with a simpler and quicker solution to publish their stories.
While HoloPort is a hyper-reality streaming solution that provides customized high-impact immersive media and visualization applications. “HoloPort is our bold attempt to bring hyper reality streaming to your fingertips,” Sedani added.
The company, while having most of its business in the US, looks at new opportunities in India in the sectors of hospitality and sports besides education for quick adoption. The Western markets have matured clients who have multiple use cases such as simulators for training, real estate, defence among others.
Xiaomi takes the pricing up a notch to give you a phone with the flagship bells and whistles
VU’s latest Premium Android range starts at affordable prices and ticks most boxes
Sony brings its active noise cancellation to a mid-range offering
The fund follows a blend of growth and value style and invests mainly in large-caps
While there is long-term potential in mid-cap stocks, the associated risk is also high
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
Given the current market volatility, investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Zee Entertainment ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...