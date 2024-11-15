The University of Wollongong (UOW) became the second Australian University to formally start its international campus at GIFT City on Friday.

“Today with IFSCA (International Financial Service Centres Authority) we have laid the foundation for a new era of financial leadership and innovation in India... In GIFT City we aim to bring education, research and business together to nurture the next generation of leaders,” said Michael Still, Chancellor of UOW, who was present at GIFT City where UOW also launched a course in Financial Technology (Fintech).

In January 2024, Deakin University became the first foreign university in India to open an international campus at GIFT City. “Officially launched today, UOW India campus in GIFT City will not be just be a centre for learning, but a hub for developing skills that are equipped with nuance of a globalised financial environment,” said Still.

A Letter of Intent was formally signed in July 2022 between UOW and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to establish a location for teaching, research and industry engagement in GIFT City. The University has taken up space in Pragya-II tower in GIFT City for it’s vertical campus.

UOW plans to use it’s expertise in banking, insurance, asset management and other financial services to also support the creation of robust regulatory frameworks in India. Dr Monica Kennedy, Minister of Commercial and Head of Austrade in South Asia, who was present at GIFT City said, “We have two Australian universities accredited to deliver education here. Today is an incredibly proud moment as one of Australia’s best universities is launching its campus in GIFT City.”

At the event, the University also announced Cerin Elsa Joji as the inaugural recipient of the Women Leaders in FinTech Scholarship, aimed to boost female participation in the tech sector, stated an official release.

In alignment with its mission to deepen collaboration with Indian organisations, UOW India announced a strategic partnership with Odoo at the inauguration. Odoo, a renowned open-source business software suite, provides tools for CRM, eCommerce, accounting, and more, ensuring students gain practical, industry-relevant skills. Odoo joins a growing portfolio of global industry collaborators that UOW is bringing to GIFT City, it added.

Marisa Mastroianni, Managing Director and Group CEO at UOW Global Enterprises, said, “India’s rapid economic and technological advancements have attracted global attention. Students shouldn’t have to travel across continents to access Australia’s world-class education. With UOW India, we’re bringing global learning to their doorstep in GIFT City, India’s first operational smart city. Students at our GIFT City campus will experience the same high standards as our Australian and global campuses, including those in Dubai, Malaysia and Hong Kong. To enhance this experience, our first cohort will receive a fully funded trip to our Dubai campus, immersing them into our global network and international collaborations.”

“UOW India students will join more than 7,000 students offshore, and upon graduation join an alumni community of more than 190,000 strong from 199 countries. We’re excited to witness our first cohort of students grow into the leaders of tomorrow,” she added.