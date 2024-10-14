The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked 40 globally in the recently released Financial Times (FT) Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2024.

As part of the ranking, ISB was globally ranked eighth in Alumni Network, seventh in ‘Salary Today’, and 19 in ‘Percentage of Salary Increase’, among other parameters.

ISB is the only business school from India to be ranked in this year’s FT EMBA ranking.

“FT’s EMBA 2024 ranking reflects ISB’s global reputation for academic excellence, including our ability to select top talent and the world-class, research-backed teaching that our learners benefit from at the school,’‘ Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes and Digital Learning, ISB, said in a release.

Alumni from the PGPMAX class of 2020 were surveyed for this year’s ranking.

ISB’s Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) is specially designed for experienced professionals, senior executives, and business owners with 10+ years of work experience.

The programme empowers participants with the knowledge, skills and tools required to create, lead, and grow businesses with impact, the release said.

