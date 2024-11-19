The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation Foundation (DRIIV) and Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at Indian School of Business (ISB) have signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence on Aerial and Water Robotics for Development and Sustainability (CoE-AWRDS).
“We will be focussing on enhancing autonomy, sensing, and navigation capabilities. Further, our strategic partnerships with communities, academia, industry, government, and civil societies will lead the Centre to facilitate the comprehension of research outcomes into practical robotic solutions,’‘ Ashwini Chhatre, Associate Professor and Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB said in a release.
“These solutions will target diverse applications such as natural resource monitoring, measurement and management, disaster management, environmental monitoring, socio-economic sensing, agriculture optimisation, healthcare delivery in remote areas, and efficient infrastructure inspection,’‘ he added.
As part of the MoU, the Bharti Institute of Public Policy will provide its expertise in public policy, impact assessment, policy recommendations, and partnership facilitation.
Pankaj Vajpayee, Dean of Corporate Relations & Entrepreneurship and Director of IIITD Innovation & Incubation Center, IIIT Delhi, said, “One of the key aspects of our collaboration is the nurturing of the next generation of technology experts representing tribal and rural communities through comprehensive educational programmes and hands-on training opportunities.’‘
In agriculture, drones can assess crop health, monitor irrigation efficiency, and detect pests and diseases, contributing to zero hunger SDG. Similarly, for SDG 6 pertaining to clean water and sanitation, drones can survey water bodies, monitor pollution levels, and assess the effectiveness of sanitation interventions. In the context of sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), drones can map urban areas, monitor infrastructure, and assess disaster risks.
According to Shipra Misra, Managing Director & CEO, DRIIV Foundation, the CoE stands to empower communities and foster sustainable development.”
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.