ISB, University of Sydney Business School ink MoU

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and University of Sydney Business School (USBS) have entered a five-year partnership and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research collaborations, academic exchange, and student mobility.

Cooperation between the two schools will be explored in academic research, doctoral research, coursework education, corporate engagement and in contributing to policy development in and for a post-Covid world.

The partnership is ISB’s first comprehensive partnership with an Australian institute in the business and management field, which was launched formally today at a webinar.

Rajendra Srivastava, Dean of the Indian School of Business said,“I am confident that ISB’s comprehensive partnership with University of Sydney Business School will usher in new insights based on multidisciplinary research and in designing new trajectories in management education globally.”

Dean of the University of Sydney Business School, Greg Whitwell, said: “Despite the challenges of distance, we are delighted to celebrate this new partnership with such a prestigious institution and look forward to many more collaborations with the Indian School of Business.”

Joint initiatives being planned include a dual master’s degree, which would be delivered both at the University of Sydney and the Indian School of Business, executive education programmes, as well doctoral student mobility and co-supervision.

Both schools see international immersion as a core requirement for developing future-ready graduates. In 2019, the University of Sydney was ranked the largest student mobility programme in Australia for the second year in a row, according to a release.