ISRO chief asks students to make earth sustainable at all times

The Chairman of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), K Sivan, has urged the youths to contribute for developing a new blueprint to manage the earth and outer space and make the earth sustainable for human habitation at all times.

Speaking at the 19th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka (NITK) through virtual mode on Saturday, he said global challenges such as climate change and natural disasters were going to dramatically alter the face of the earth and humankind in the not-so-distant future.

Stating that this in turn wasgoing to impact human lives, he said this was going to be the biggest challenge to the future generations.

Sivan said the most important need in the coming years was to respond to these challenges and come up with strategies that will enable humankind to adapt to these unprecedented changing situations, not only through science and technology but also through social, economic, cultural and other related characteristics of society. Space and aeronautics also have huge potential to change the character of humankind in this context, he said.

“As the young generation, you need to contribute for developing a new blueprint to manage the earth and outer space and make it sustainable for human habitation at all times. These are the big challenges you are going to face,” he said.

Referring to the post-pandemic times, he said the world was fast evolving, impacting several facets of society. Science and technology have been the key elements in this transformational process.

There are several challenging areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data analytics space, aeronautics, genetic engineering, etc., for youths to focus, he said.

Entrepreneurship

Stating that engineers are in an environment conducive for entrepreneurship, he said almost all countries were promoting this spirit of entrepreneurship among their youth who start their own companies capable of improving not only the productivity and economy of the country, but also unleash a grassroots movement of innovation that combines growth with gain benefiting both the individual as well as the country.

He said there were immense possibilities opening up for those who want to become start-up entrepreneurs in India. There was the availability of abundant venture capital funds, able mentors, and inexpensive technology that make start-up businesses possible on a shoestring budget.

He said many professionals were leaving behind well paid jobs, and were responding to the demands of the indigenous consumers.

Sivan said space sector has also undergone reforms to align to the changing scenario towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The government has set up an important vision to create the space industry ecosystem to generate more revenuefrom space business and has brought the reforms in space sector. Post-reforms, many young entrepreneurs have progressed well in their space start-up ventures, he said.

For the first time, NITK awarded Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree to its alumnus, Suhas Yathiraj, District Magistrate of Gautham Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and a silver medal winner at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, during the convocation in recognition of his achievements in sports and other multifaceted accomplishments.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, spoke on the occasion.