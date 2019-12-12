It’s raining jobs: Core sector companies lead placements at IITs

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The core sector companies have made the highest number of job offers so far in most of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the placement season this time.
Core sector companies are those which work on the core engineering disciplines such as mechanical, civil, computer science.
“Till now it is the core sector which is performing the best in terms of job offers followed by software and non-core sectors at IIT-Kanpur. While Analytics and Finance stand on the fourth and fifth spot respectively,” said a faculty member of IIT-Kanpur.
According to the latest data available from IIT-Delhi, the highest number of job offers that have been received by the institute are from the core sector (217), while second position was taken by IT (204) followed by Analytics (108).
IIT-Hyderabad witnessed a surge in the number of international offers. “There is a significant increase in international offers this year when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 international offers (as on December 12) from 15 companies across three countries (USA, Japan and Taiwan), ” said Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In-Charge (Placements), IIT Hyderabad.
During the last placement year (2018-19), the premier institute received 22 international offers from eight companies across two countries (Japan and Taiwan).
Reason for the increase in the international offers could be due to collaboration of the institute with international companies, he added.
So far, total of 782 job offers have been made in IIT-Delhi, out of which 767 are domestic offers and remaining are the international ones.
Increase in the placements through Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) and more job profiles seeking artificial intelligence, machine learning are some of the trends this season.
IIT-Madras saw a rise in the number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) as compared to the last academic year. Around 158 students have secured PPOs (till November 22) as against 135 during entire 2018-19 academic year.
“It is a positive trend as recruiters get a chance to evaluate the skills of students while they work with them during summer internships,” said CS Shankar Ram, Advisors (Training and Placement), IIT-Madras.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...