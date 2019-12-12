It’s raining jobs: Core sector companies lead placements at IITs

The core sector companies have made the highest number of job offers so far in most of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the placement season this time.

Core sector companies are those which work on the core engineering disciplines such as mechanical, civil, computer science.

“Till now it is the core sector which is performing the best in terms of job offers followed by software and non-core sectors at IIT-Kanpur. While Analytics and Finance stand on the fourth and fifth spot respectively,” said a faculty member of IIT-Kanpur.

According to the latest data available from IIT-Delhi, the highest number of job offers that have been received by the institute are from the core sector (217), while second position was taken by IT (204) followed by Analytics (108).

International offers

IIT-Hyderabad witnessed a surge in the number of international offers. “There is a significant increase in international offers this year when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 international offers (as on December 12) from 15 companies across three countries (USA, Japan and Taiwan), ” said Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In-Charge (Placements), IIT Hyderabad.

During the last placement year (2018-19), the premier institute received 22 international offers from eight companies across two countries (Japan and Taiwan).

Reason for the increase in the international offers could be due to collaboration of the institute with international companies, he added.

So far, total of 782 job offers have been made in IIT-Delhi, out of which 767 are domestic offers and remaining are the international ones.

Emerging trends

Increase in the placements through Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) and more job profiles seeking artificial intelligence, machine learning are some of the trends this season.

IIT-Madras saw a rise in the number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) as compared to the last academic year. Around 158 students have secured PPOs (till November 22) as against 135 during entire 2018-19 academic year.

“It is a positive trend as recruiters get a chance to evaluate the skills of students while they work with them during summer internships,” said CS Shankar Ram, Advisors (Training and Placement), IIT-Madras.