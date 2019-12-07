Jain University concludes first phase of student placement

Capsules
Jain (Deemed-to-be University), in its first phase of the placement drive for the Academic Year 2019-20 has placed more than 50 per cent of the students.
The students were selected by companies such as TCS, Mphasis, Ernst & Young, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Morgan Stanley, AXA, Synapse Innovation, Grant Thornton and others, the institution said.
The highest CTC offered was ₹30 lakh per annum and with an average CTC of ₹9 lakh per annum, it added.
The institution is expecting to complete 100 per cent placements by December this year. These graduates are expected to join the industry from June 2020.
“We focus on preparing our students with new age skills that are required by high tech industries in India and abroad. To prepare our students to take up jobs overseas, we have increased the focus on imparting skillsets needed abroad including foreign language training,” said Easwaran Iyer, Director - Industry Interface & Placements.
In recent years, companies have been looking for new age skills like Python, Devops, Full Stack, Cloud Technology, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Mobile Applications. Studentspreferred Python, Big Data, Cloud Technology, and Cyber Security. Further, Jain plans to introduce courses in Blockchain, Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality, 3D Printing, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, Cyber Security and Forensics.
