JEE Advanced Exam: Physics most difficult, Maths and Chemistry easier

Candidates appeared for the IIT’s Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 saw the physics sections as tough nut to crack, while the otherwise seemingly difficult segments of Maths and Chemistry was a breeze for most of them in this year’s edition.

“As per the feedback received from the students, paper 1 was tougher than paper 2. Also, Physics questions were more difficult in paper 1 which could have taken lot of students’ time,” said Bhuvana Anilkumar, HOD JEE and NEET courses, T.I.M.E., Kochi.

Maths section in paper 1 was easier, however, paper 2 consisted of lengthy questions while Chemistry was easier but had tricky questions, that is, the options were so close that it might have confused the students, she added.

According to experts, the paper pattern this year was similar to that of 2018. There were total 108 questions with 54 questions in each set.

“Around 60 per cent of the questions were from class 12th syllabus and the rest were from class 11th,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma, Academic Director for Engineering, Aakash Institute.

This year the exam was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee in two shifts Paper 1 (9 am to 12 am) and Paper 2 ( 2 pm to 5 pm) of three hours each.

It is mandatory to appear in both the papers and the entire exam took place in fully computer based test mode.

“I will score the best in Chemistry, followed by Maths and Physics,” said Soorya Narayan, a student who took the exam.

Each question paper consisted three separate sections: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Total 2.45 lakh students qualified the JEE Advanced exam in 2019, out of which, only 1.63 lakh registered to appear for the exam.