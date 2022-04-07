JEE (Main) 2022 rescheduled to June and July

The National Testing Agency has revised dates for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022.

The first and second sessions of JEE (Main) 2022 have been postponed to June and July, respectively.

JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/QYABHnd7SC — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

Based on a PTI report, the agency has decided to reschedule JEE (Main) 2022 first and second sessions based on numerous representations received from the candidates.

The first session, earlier scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and 4, 2022, will be conducted from June 20 to June 29, 2022.

Similarly, the second session which was scheduled to be held from May 24 to 29 will now be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022.

This is the second time that the schedule of the first session has been changed. Last month, the NTA had rescheduled it as its dates were clashing with Class 12 board exams.

The agency has also opened the correction window of the application form for the first session. The candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to edit particulars. The window will be open up to 9 pm on April 8, 2022.