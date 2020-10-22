JEE (Main) to be conducted in more regional languages: Pokhriyal

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam to be conducted in more regional languages from next year.

“In line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the examination in more regional languages of India,” tweeted Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Education.

The examination will be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional languages).

“This decision has far-reaching implications as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out that top-scoring countries in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) examination use mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better and score higher,” said Pokhriyal in the tweet.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the JAB — having the authority to frame the policies, rules and regulations of JEE under the guidance of IIT council has considered the relaxation of the eligibility criteria and decided to permit an extra attempt for those candidates who were unable to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020 on account of being Covid-19 positive.

Equal opportunity

“To ensure equal opportunity to all, the JAB has also decided that these candidates will not qualify JEE (Main) 2021 and will be allowed to directly appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021”, said the statement.

Further it was decided that these candidates will be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2021 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2021.