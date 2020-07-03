JEE, NEET exams postponed to September

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Friday postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) to September.

“Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education, we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. The JEE (Main) examination will be held between September 1-6, and the JEE advanced exam will be held on September 27. The NEET examination will take place on September 13,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development.

On Thursday, the HRD Ministry asked the testing agency to give its recommendations on conduct of the competitive exams for medical and engineering seats in the midst of the pandemic.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), a committee consisting of the Director-General, National Testing Agency, and other experts have been advised to review the situation and submit recommendations to the HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow,” said Pokhriyal.

Earlier, NEET, the medical entrance exam, was scheduled to take place on July 26, while, JEE for engineering seats, was to be held between July 18-23.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last week cancelled the pending board exams scheduled between July 1-15.

CBSE has drawn up a scheme whereby marks scored in the last three exams will be taken into account. For class 12, exams will be conducted for students who opt for the same, as soon as the situation becomes conducive.

However, those who do not opt for exams, will be assessed on the basis of their performance in past exams.