JNU reopening: Fourth semester M. Phil, M. Tech, final semester MBA students allowed to return

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday allowed fourth semester MPhil and MTech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus.
The B R Ambedkar Central Library of the university also announced the partial resumption of services.
A notification by the university said students who require access to the laboratory and have to submit their dissertation or thesis before June 30 are allowed to enter the campus in its seventh phase of reopening.
The B R Ambedkar Central Library will now allow students, scholars, and faculty members to get books issued from the library. However, the facility can only be availed 24 hours after sending an email to the librarian.
Only five students will be allowed to enter the library at a time to take the requested books, while reading rooms, bookshelves and reading halls will remain closed till further notice.
It also asked the students and other users to comply with Covid-19 guidelines, failing which "will attract a penalty of withdrawal of library facilities".
The university also announced the immediate reopening of authorised shops, including those providing tea, snacks and refreshments, the hostels, residential areas, the shopping complex and the Tapti, Paschimabad, and Poorvanchal complex. However, dhabas and canteens in the campus will remain closed until further notice.
Yoga has also been allowed in the sport complex with immediate effect and will be held according to standard operating preventive measures, the university announced.
Entry of NCC Girl Cadets will also be allowed as their physical presence is required for their NCC 'B' Certificate.
E-autorickshaws will also begin plying inside the campus, it said.
The university started classes for fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students from Monday. It had also reopened the sports complex for "walking and running purposes" only, and the canteen of the Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for "takeaway facility".
